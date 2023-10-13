The box office haul from Thursday night previews for Taylor Swift's “Eras” tour concert film is in.

Deadline is reporting that the “Eras” tour concert film made $2.8 million during Thursday night previews. Screenings for Swift's film began at 6pm local time.

Granted, this fell right in the soft spot of the projections. Deadline noted that the forecast was below $5 million for Swift's film.

She was also taking national attention during her appearance at the Chiefs game last night. Swift was seen attending the Thursday Night Football game alongside boyfriend Travis Kelce's family.

The “Eras” tour concert film is a unique venture. Swift went directly to AMC Theatres to distribute the film — bypassing all major studios for distribution. After holding its world premiere on October 11 and opening a day early, expect a huge opening weekend for the concert film. Projections for the film are still over $100 million domestically, given its pre-sale demand and wide theatrical rollout.

Deadline also noted that in some markets, pre-sale tickets for the Thursday night “Eras” tour concert film weren't made available until hours before showtimes began.

Taylor Swift has had a huge 2023. She took her “Eras” tour, a celebration of all of her past work, across the United States earlier in 2023. The first US leg culminated with a six-night stay at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Over the span of those shows, Swift's performances were filmed and made the concert film.

Next year, Swift will be back on the road once again, taking her “Eras” tour overseas. She'll visit Japan, all across Europe, and return back to the United States in 2024.