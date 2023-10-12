Swifties, you might just need to shake this one off. Taylor Swift might have a little screen time if she chooses to attend the Kansas City Chiefs tonight (Oct. 12) against the Denver Broncos Thursday Night Football host Al Michaels told Sports Illustrated per PEOPLE.

Micheals says that Swift cameos will be seen in “moderation” if she plans to show up. He added that there will be an “appropriate shot or a couple” of peeks at Swift, unless under extreme circumstances.

“If Kelce scores six touchdowns, who the hell knows what we’re going to do,” Michaels told SI adding “But for the most part, just in moderation. The game is still the important element here, by far. That’s our thought. After that, you sort of make it, one of my favorite words, farcical.”

The NFL previously released a statement on their coverage of Swift during the Chiefs games.

“We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what’s happening in and around our games, as well as culturally,” the league told People last week. “The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport.”

Earlier this morning a meeting was held where it was stated, “You can’t make a sideshow the show,” in regards to the Grammy-winner's rumored relationship with Kelce.

It was revealed that after his statement Swift has chosen to attend the game per TMZ.

Swift has attended two games thus far. On Sept. 24 the pop star flew to Kansas City where the Chiefs won against the Chicago Bears 41-10. Her last appearance at the game was on Oct. 1 when they played the New York Jets in New Jersey where the Chiefs won 23-20.

Kelce previously stated that he doesn't mind the interest in his love life.

“It feels like I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl and right now I’m even more on top of the world,” he said during a press conference on Friday (Oct. 6). “You’ve got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason. You just have to keep living, learning and enjoying the moments. At the end of the day, I have always been good at compartmentalizing and being able to stay focused. I will just keep rolling with that.”