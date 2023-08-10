Fans have tried all sorts of things this summer to get to see Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour but nothing quite like this exactly — TikToker Samantha Meany had the gumption to go up to the pilot of her Southwest Airlines flight during a layover and ask if he'd be flying over Inglewood, California, so she could catch a glimpse of SoFi Stadium, where Taylor Swift would be performing one of her six LA concerts during the time of the flight.

The pilot, caught a bit off guard, told Meany that “it depends which runway they clear us to land on, but yes. Either way, we’re going to be close to being right over Inglewood.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The TikToker then responded, “OK, because the Taylor Swift concert’s happening right there, right now, and I think that’d be super cool if we fly over it.”

The pilot could have responded that following the flight plan and landing a crowded plane safely is also super cool, but instead just reiterated that the plane would fly over the area and wished Meany a happy birthday (she was wearing a headband that said “birthday girl”). He also invited her to see the flight deck and let her take a photo in the pilot seat. By Wednesday, the video had amassed around 7.7 million views.

Southwest issued a statement to USA Today for an article about the encounter, saying “We’re happy that the pre-planned flight path, coincidentally, passed over the venue and that our customer made a terrific memory while traveling with us.” Meanwhile, over at Spirit Airlines, they undoubtedly charge you just to listen to a Taylor Swift song on your own phone during a flight, so Samantha Meany should consider herself quite lucky.