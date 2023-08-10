Karlie Kloss made a surprise appearance at the August 9 Eras Tour in Los Angeles, the final U.S. stop of Taylor Swift's Eras tour. The supermodel's attendance at SoFi Stadium ignited fresh speculation about the status of her friendship with Taylor Swift.

Captured by eager Swifties, Kloss was seen enjoying the concert from the bleachers. But not from the usual VIP tent reserved for the singer's inner circle. Karlie Kloss's presence also added a surprising element for fans, particularly following swirling rumors about Swift's anticipated “announcements” during the tour's final U.S. leg.

Despite all the ongoing rumors about a possible falling out, Kloss didn't hold back in publicly showing her support for Swift. These two stars go way back – their friendship kicked off in 2012 and even landed them on the cover of Vogue in 2015. However, things started looking a bit shaky when Swifties noticed that Karlie Kloss's name was mysteriously missing from Swift's shirt worn in the “Look What You Made Me Do” music video in 2017.

Kloss refuted any feud notions in 2018 and 2019 with her appearance at the 2018 Reputation Tour. Her social media support for Taylor Swift’s ‘folklore’ album hinted at a possible reconciliation as well. Intrigue grew in 2022 when Kloss's sister reposted Swift's ‘Midnights’ album tweet.

However, Karlie Kloss wasn't the only star of the night for Swifties. Celebrities including Miranda Cosgrove, Lili Reinhart, Sydney Sweeney, Becky G, Halsey, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, Richard Madden, among others were also present. Plus, a special announcement from Taylor Swift herself, revealing the forthcoming release of her re-recorded 1989 (Taylor's Version) in October.