Swifties won't be able to shake off Taylor Swift's music at Starbucks. The coffee chain will be serving a new Swift-exclusive playlist in honor of the “Eras” tour wrapping up its first leg of domestic dates.

TMZ broke the news as a Starbucks spokesperson revealed the playlist. It will be rolled out to U.S. company-operated stores.

The playlist is titled “Starbucks Lovers” — a play on the “Blank Space” line. It reportedly consists of 122 tracks and the rep even went so far as to call Starbucks “a forever Swiftie” (as seen by their Eras social media post from March).

Taylor Swift is currently wrapping up her final U.S. dates of 2023 on the “Eras” tour. She is playing a six-night residency at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood that concludes tonight.

The “Eras” tour is Swift's most ambitious yet. In a jam-packed three-hour set, Swift makes her way through her discography, playing all of her hits. The tour kicked off in Glendale, Arizona in March and has hit every major U.S. city along the way. Dates in Mexico City, Buenos Aires, and Brazil were announced that will run through November.

Then, in 2024, Swift hits the road again as the “Eras” tour will hit Japan, Australia, and practically all of the U.K. For U.S. fans, she will return for a limited number of dates in Miami, New Orleans, and Indianapolis before heading to Canada for another six-night residency. Opening acts on the tour have included big names like Phoebe Bridgers, Haim, Muna, Pramore, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter.