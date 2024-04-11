Taylor Swift fans are dissecting the tracklist for the singer's upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department. The singer's 11th studio album is set to drop on April 19 but one of the song's titles stumped fans. “LOML” is the 12th track on the LP, and while the phrase is commonly used as “love of my life,” fans think it could have an alternative meaning.
“Loml can mean ‘love of my life’ or ‘loss of my life’ or something else entirely different and unhinged and oh god I’m having a breakdown,” one fan wrote on X thinking Swift could be using the acronym to display a heartbreak instead of a joyous moment in her life.
“what if loml by Taylor Swift will start with love of my life and end with loss of my life,” another fan theorized on X.
Another fan suggested: “idek where i saw this but someone said that #loml meant letters of my life referring to her songs and i think that might be my prediction #thetorturedpoetsdepartment #ttpd #TaylorSwift”
“Loml is gonna be the sleeper track on #TSTTPD I CAN FEEL IT 🫥 I'm curious what the acronym is gonna be, so I made a list! Add to it if you like!,” another fan wrote adding their suggestions.
Loml is gonna be the sleeper track on #TSTTPD I CAN FEEL IT 🫥 I'm curious what the acronym is gonna be, so I made a list! Add to it if you like! #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/CNweLLagmW
— Autumn's version 🍂🍁 (@aurorabora518) April 8, 2024
Taylir Swift: Is “LOML” About Travis Kelce?
Last month, an insider revealed that Swift has unreleased love songs about her boyfriend Travis Kelce.
“Taylor has already written songs about Travis [Kelce],” a source told Us Weekly. “She’s written at least two songs. They have to do with their love story and falling in love with him.”
However, the source said that she most likely won't release them but we shouldn't 100% rule it out.
“She likely won’t share them with anyone. They’re very special,” the source adds. “Songs are like poetry to her. Just like most people journal, Taylor writes lyrics. Her relationship with Travis has inspired her.”
Taylor Swift Changes “Karma” Lyrics For Travis Kelce
If Swift were to release a song about Kelce on her upcoming album, it wouldn't be the first time that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been embedded in her music. Several times during her Eras Tour while the NFL star was in the audience, she changed the lyrics to “Karma” to reflect their relationship.
“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me,” she sings in a fan video shared to X (formerly known as Twitter) at her Sydney, Australia concert back in February.
Hahah he was mentally prepared this time but also THEY ARE SO TALL 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ei7MeC1GEm
— 𝒦𝓇𝒾𝓈𝓉𝑒𝓃⸆⸉ 🤍 (@perfectlyfine89) February 23, 2024
This is not the first time that Swift has sung the alternate lyrics. When Kelce came to visit Swift in Argentina during his bye week in the NFL, she recited the line which “shocked” the athlete.
“I might have had a little bit of a clue, but definitely when I heard it come out of her mouth, [it] still shocked me,” he said on he and his brothers podcast “New Heights.”
“I was enjoying myself down there in Buenos Aires,” he said. “The show was even more electric knowing that I had a little bit more to enjoy it for and yeah. Taylor absolutely ripped it. She killed it. And it looked like she was having some fun up there.”
Take a look at the tracklist below:
01 Fortnight [ft. Post Malone]
02 The Tortured Poets Department
03 My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys
04 Down Bad
05 So Long, London
06 But Daddy I Love Him
07 Fresh Out the Slammer
08 Florida!!! [ft. Florence and the Machine]
09 Guilty as Sin?
10 Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?
11 I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)
12 LOML
13 I Can Do It With a Broken Heart
14 The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived
15 The Alchemy
16 Clara Bow
17 The Manuscript (Bonus Track)