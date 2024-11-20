Do we hear a “Bad Blood” round two on the rise? According to DJ Snake, Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar are gearing up to collaborate again.

In a video shared on social media, DJ Snake revealed that Swift recorded a guest verse for Kendrick Lamar’s alleged upcoming album.

“PLS BE REAL IM BEGGING,” one fan wrote in the comment section.

“OOOOOH OKAY MOTHER IF ITS REAL I JUST KNOW TAY IS GONNA EATTT,” another fan hyped up the potential upcoming collab.

“This is a collaboration I never knew I needed! So curious about the sound they’ll create together,” another fan chimed in.

Another fan is already pumped up for a possible song of year, “WE NEED THAT SMASH #1 HIT THAT WILL BE AT 1 FOR 20 WEEKS!!!”

The two superstars worked together before on Swift's “Bad Blood” back in 2014. The single earned Swift her fourth No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and Kendrick's first.

What Do Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift Have Going On Now?

Both Lamar and Swift have made phenomenal moves in music this year. Unless you've been living under a rock, the Compton native had a huge musical beef with Drake that consumed conversations for weeks. Out of that battle, Lamar's DJ Mustard-produced “Not Like Us” ended the beef and has not only gotten accolades from fans but also from the Recording Academy. “Not Like Us” has been nominated for Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, Best Music Video, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year. On top of Lamar's five Grammy nominations, he has also been selected to be the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime headliner.

As for Swift, she toured the second leg of her Eras Tour which is now the highest-grossing music tour of all time. Besides her record-breaking tour, in April she released her 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department. She announced the project when she accepted her 13th Grammy award earlier this year. Swift took a moment during her recent Toronto concert to thank her fans who are affectionally known as the Swifties for supporting her album.

“You guys did something over the course of the last few months,” she began as she took a slight break between her set seen in fan videos.

“What you did with embracing Tortured Poets Department the album, it’s truly blown my mind,” she continued. “Because it’s truly emotional to me. This album — I wrote it during the Eras Tour. I wrote that album, made that album, all trying to keep it a secret from you guys, and then announced the album. And we basically were working really hard to secretly put together a new chapter of the Eras Tour of The Tortured Poets Department, and we wanted to surprise you guys with it.”

She went on to add that she felt understood by her fans and that it “so wonderful about digging into this album and understanding where I was coming from with it.”

“Everything that happens is a direct reflection of the passion you show, and you guys got this album nominated for six Grammys,” she added. “So thank you.”

Swift's album has been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Music Video, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and last but not least, Album of the Year.