Just hours before the 2024-25 NFL season kicks off, rapper Kendrick Lamar announced that he will headline the Super Bowl 59 Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

Super Bowl 59 will be Lamar's second Super Bowl Halftime Show and his first as a solo act. He was a part of the performance back in February of 2022 during Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J. Blige, where he performed hits such as “M.A.A.D City” and “Alright”, among others.

Lamar's performance at Super Bowl 59 will take place on February 9, 2025 in New Orleans. He did not announce in his video if anyone would be performing alongside him.

Lamar's annoucnement comes on the heels of his high-profile beef with Drake over the spring and summer. Lamar dropped multiple songs during that time, including No. 1 hit “Not Like Us” which he later played repeatedly at The Pop Out show in Inglewood, CA over the summer.

The halftime show headlined by Lamar will stand with the 2022 show in Los Angeles as the only rap shows to perform at Super Bowl halftime since at least 2000. The last time the Super Bowl was played in New Orleans, Beyonce performed at halftime of the famous blackout game between the Ravens and 49ers. Other performers in New Orleans for the halftime show include U2, The Blues Brothers and Irma Thomas.

Super Bowl 59 has a chance to be a day full of history on top of what will certainly be one of the most-anticipated halftime shows in the game's history. If Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs somehow make it back to the big game, they will be gunning to become the first NFL team in the league's history to win three Super Bowls in a row.