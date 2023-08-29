Now as the opening act for Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter continues to make waves in the music industry. This is after her freestyle ‘Nonsense' outro has gone viral on social media. When asked, Carpenter opened up about the inspiration behind these outros and how they reflect her personality as an artist.

“I’m not going to lie, I’ve made a lot of provocative jokes and … I talk a big talk.”

The ‘Nonsense' singer also revealed that her outros are a mix of real-life inspiration and a desire to be “outrageous and have fun.” This, in return, has resonated with her fans, who now eagerly await these iconic outros firsthand.

Last year, Carpenter gained popularity on TikTok for her raunchy lyrics during her “Emails I Can't Send” world tour. She made jokes about her alleged love triangle with Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, in her outro for The Eras Tour in Mexico, fans noticed the singer kept it safe and PG.

“I only date him if he pays mi rente / If you are a Swiftie, you’re mi gente / Let me hear you make some noise, DF.”

Obviously, this showed how Taylor Swift got Sabrina Carpenter's respect to keep her ‘Nonsense' outros clean for Mexico.

Carpenter also took to Instagram to gush about Swift inspiring her artistry and allowing her to grow as a performer, telling Swift “love u to the moon and to saturn I will never forget this weekend.”

Throughout her performances at the Eras Tour as the opening act for Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter promises to entertain fans with her iconic outros. This time, filled with love for Swift.