Taylor Swift's Eras tour in Mexico gathered crowds that further solidified her musical prowess internationally. Turns out, it wasn't just die-hard swifties who came to her fourth show last Saturday night in Mexico. Hundreds of casual fans also wanted to see the singer perform. Even the venue couldn't hold them all at once.

Now, the next best thing for those unable to be inside was hearing the singer perform. However, the bleachers were the only place Taylor Swift's Eras tour in Mexico can hold the crowd. However, as the night progressed, the bleachers reached their full capacity, and unfortunately, some people had to be turned away.

During the show, Taylor kicked things off with a cheerful “Hola!” She also added a touch of Spanish by encouraging her dancers to speak the language throughout the performance.

She addressed the crowd, saying, “Welcome to the acoustic section! Can I say that, to everyone in the back, you are absolutely incredible. I've been watching you all night. You've been so into it.”

Taylor also played “Cornelia Street” as her surprise song.

“You guys have been beyond patient and supportive, and it’s taken us this long to come here and play for you, So I wanted to give you a song tonight that a lot of fans have been requesting the whole tour.”

For those who missed out on the fun, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Mexico's crowd can watch the show again on Sunday. After that, Swift will take a 2-month break before continuing her tour in South America.