As Taylor Swift gears up for her feature-length directorial debut, Rodrigo Prieto, cinematographer of Barbie and The Wolf of Wall Street, has given her high praise.

Last year, Prieto served as the cinematographer on Swift's All Too Well short film. While he isn't sure if he'll return for her feature-length directorial outing, Prieto praised her nonetheless.

“I know about this project,” he told TheWrap. “I don't know what the status is right now because I've been on my movie, but we have talked about it and I don't know if I'll end up doing it or someone else [will], but I think she's great.”

And while Swift doesn't come from a film background, Prieto still praised her as a director. “Obviously she's quite an artist, but she's also an excellent director. I must say the stuff I've done with her, the music videos, she's been extraordinary,” he said. “ne who didn’t grow up as a director – she’s a musician and a singer and wonderful at that – to see that she understands cinema and understands storytelling, she understands how to tell the story with a camera and she’s great with the technical aspects as well. She’s another person I admire very much, so if I had the opportunity to work with her, I’d be thrilled.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Taylor Swift hasn't directed a feature film yet, but she has directed 18 music videos. She's currently embarking on her “Eras” tour which just wrapped up its first slew of U.S. dates. In music news, she announced her next (Taylor's Version) album, 1989.

Rodrigo Prieto is an acclaimed cinematographer who has served as the DP on films including 8 Miles, Brokeback Mountain, Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, We Bought a Zoo, and Argo. His collaborative relationship with Martin Scorsese began in 2013 with The Wold of Wall Street. He then worked on his next three films, Silence, The Irishman, and Killers of the Flower Moon. Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, was his most recent project.