Taylor Swift made a quick nod to Travis Kelce once again during her second Dublin tour stop. Swift mimicked Kelce's archery throw during her performance of the song “Midnight Rain,” while singing the lines “And he never thinks of me / Except when I’m on TV.”

The pose is Kelce's signature as he walks into the NFL stadium on game day and pretends to throw a bow into the crowd. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end plays at the team's Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City so its a play on the stadium's name with Kelce's pose.

“I always wanted to do something when I ran out of the tunnel,” Kelce said on an October 2023 episode of his “New Heights” podcast with his older brother Jason Kelce. “I’m like, ‘Man, you know what’s really been motivating for me?’ It’s to always dream big [and] always shoot for the stars, so I’m just out there shooting for the stars, baby.”

This is not the first time that Swift has mimicked the pose of her boyfriend. On previous tour stops, she did the pose during her song “The Archer.”

Travis Kelce Makes His Eras Tour Performance Debut

While Travis has attended several shows in the VIP section of girlfriend's tour, he made his Eras Tour debut last week to the surprise of fans. For Swift's Wembley Stadium concert, Kelce made a surprise appearance during her song “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” Dressed in a tuxedo and top hat, the NFL player literally sweeps Swift off of her feet and carries her away instantly making the moment go viral on social media.

As Swift does after every show, she took to Instagram to recap the night including shouting out her surprise guests Paramore's Hayley Williams, Gracie Abrams, and Travis.

“Wembley Stadium round one was so surreal. Looking out into crowds of 90,000 fans each night and hearing that VOLUME… Those were some of the loudest crowds I’ve ever heard. Acoustic sections went OFF. I got to sing ‘Castles Crumbling’ with @yelyahwilliams for the first time – hadn’t performed with her since 2011 and man my heart was just so full of love for her and our friendship,” she began before referencing Travis' concert debut. “Then the impossibly gifted and wonderful @gracieabrams came and surprised the crowd with the first performance of our song ‘us.’ And I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut [aww emoji] Never going to forget these shows. Can’t wait to do it 5 more times in August.”

