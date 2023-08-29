Ed Sheeran's “Mathematics” tour just broke a Lumen Field attendance record recently set by Taylor Swift on her “Eras” tour.

During Sheeran's one-night stop at Lumen Field in Seattle, 77,286 fans attended the show (per Lumen Field's X account). Sheeran's team had previously claimed 81,000 people attended the show, but even the real number was good enough to beat Swift's record.

Just over a month ago, Swift played a two-night stay at Lumen Field from July 22-23. Her team claimed that 72,141 fans were in attendance for the Saturday show — breaking U2's record. In 2011, U2's “360” tour came to Lumen Field and drew more than 70,000 fans. Swift then broke that before Sheeran doing so a month later.

Both Taylor Swift and Sheeran are on their own “Eras” tours at the moment. The former is billing her current tour as such, and her three-hour set consists of over 40 hits from her entire career. Swift recently wrapped up her first U.S. leg of the tour and just played a handful of dates in Mexico. In November, she will resume with some dates in Argentina and Brazil. 2024 will be another jam-packed year of touring as she takes the “Eras” tour to Europe, Japan, and more.

Ed Sheeran is currently embarking on the “Mathematics” tour, which represents all five of his mathematic symbol albums. The tour began last April and will wind down with a show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on September 23. A week later, Sheeran's new album, Autumn Variations, drops on September 29. This will be the second album of the year released by Sheeran after Subtract on May 5.