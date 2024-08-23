On August 23, Taylor Swift turned her Instagram Stories into a spotlight for her friends' latest projects, Yahoo reports. The pop icon lauded Sabrina Carpenter's new album, Short n’ Sweet, with glowing admiration. Swift described the album as “extraordinary,” highlighting its impact and expressing her enthusiasm for Carpenter’s work. This praise came alongside a nostalgic photo of Swift and Carpenter from a Kansas City Chiefs game, where Swift also encouraged her followers to support the album.

Carpenter’s sixth studio album, released on the same day, features standout tracks like “Please Please Please” and the new single “Taste,” the latter of which includes a music video with Jenna Ortega. The album’s release marks a significant milestone for Carpenter, who also recently completed a tour as Swift’s opening act during the Eras Tour’s international leg. Swift’s endorsement adds a high-profile boost to Carpenter’s latest efforts, continuing a trend of supportive gestures between the two pop stars.

Support for Zoë Kravitz’s Film

In addition to her endorsement of Carpenter, Taylor Swift also used her platform to promote Zoë Kravitz’s film, Blink Twice. Rather than focusing on political endorsements, Swift’s support for Kravitz’s directorial debut showcases her commitment to backing her friends’ creative ventures. Swift’s Instagram Story urged her fans to check out the film, which is now in theaters.

This dual shout-out highlights Swift’s role not only as a music superstar but also as a supportive friend in the entertainment industry. By amplifying Carpenter’s album and Kravitz’s film, Swift demonstrates her dedication to celebrating and promoting the work of her peers. This public support reinforces the camaraderie within the entertainment world, where high-profile endorsements can significantly impact the success of creative projects.