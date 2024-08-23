Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce gave a $31,000 gift to Taylor Swift after she wrapped her final five shows in London on the European leg of the Eras Tour.

The Sun reports that Kelce sent Swift 51 boxes of red roses to represent the 51 scheduled shows on the European leg of the Eras Tour. However, due to the foiled Vienna terror plot, Swift had to cancel the three shows, bringing her total to 48.

Still, each box cost Kelce $616 — resulting in a total bill of $31,416 for the roses.

“They love numbers,” an insider told The Sun. “They pay attention to ones that mean something to them both.”

Additionally, Kelce wrote a note congratulating Swift on making history. He advised her to “Enjoy tonight as if it was the first concert ever.”

The source added, “He can't wait to see her again. He also is pleased to see her having such a great time in London and enjoying those concerts after a rough week with the Austrian situation.”

Pretty soon, Kelce and Swift will be reunited. Kelce has returned to the United States to the Kansas City Chiefs as they get ready to defend their Super Bowl championship. The Chiefs just lost to the Chicago Bears in their third preseason game, 34-21.

The Chiefs are fresh off their third Super Bowl win (and fourth appearance) in the Patrick Mahomes era. Since the quarterback took over under center, the Chiefs have become a force to be reckoned with.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship timeline

Since September 2023, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been in a relationship. Speculation began in July 2023 when Kelce name-dropped Swift on his New Heights podcast. He revealed that he saw an Eras Tour show and attempted to slide her his number.

A few months later, Swift attended the Chiefs' game against the Bears in Week 3. They were seen leaving the game together, further sparking speculation.

Throughout the rest of the 2023 NFL season, Swift attended 12 more of Kelce's games. This includes the Chiefs' Super Bowl matchup against the San Fransisco 49ers, which they won 25-22 in overtime.

Now that Swift has a two-month break before resuming the Eras Tour in October, she will likely attend more of Kelce's games. The Chiefs start their season on September 5 with a matchup against the team they beat in the AFC Championship Game, the Baltimore Ravens.

Also, Kelce has attended several of Swift's Eras Tour shows since they started dating. His attendance grew when the Chiefs' 2024 offseason began after their Super Bowl win. He was seen attending some of her shows on the European leg.

Additionally, he joined Taylor Swift on stage during her June 23, 2024, Eras Tour show at Wembley Stadium in London, England. He performed as a background dancer during her rendition of “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” Now that the Eras Tour is returning to North America, perhaps Kelce will return to the stage to perform with his girlfriend.

The two have become a fixture of pop culture. Kelce and Swift have lots of eyeballs on them heading into their second year together.