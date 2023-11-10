Argentina Swifties had it all as Taylor Swift live debuts surprise songs "The Very First Night" and "Labyrinth."

In a dazzling display of costume changes and electrifying performances, Taylor Swift kicked off the Eras Tour in Argentina, leaving the crowd in ecstatic awe. This time, with two very-very surprise songs. Good news for Argentina Swifties, not so much for others watching a grainy live from their phones.

Yesterday, Swift set the Estadio Más Monumental ablaze with her new bedazzled pink bodysuit for the “Lover” set. Plus, glistening pink blazer during “The Man.”

But the highlight of the night was Swift's surprise songs set. It features “The Very First Night (Taylor's Version) [From the Vault]” from “Red (Taylor's Version)” on the guitar and “Labyrinth” from “Midnights” on the piano.

Addressing the fervent Argentine audience, Swift expressed gratitude for their overwhelming support. She also reminisced about her first visit to the country which resulted in three sold-out stadium shows. The crowd's enthusiasm reached a crescendo during the “Evermore” set, chanting “Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé, Tay-lor, Tay-lor.”

Acknowledging the passion and generosity of the Argentine fans, Swift described the experience as magical. ,All while seated at the piano for “Champagne Problems.” Even if there was a minor hiccup during the performance.

Throughout the show, Swift engaged with the audience, showing her appreciation with Argentine fans. During the “Red” era hit “We Are Never Getting Back Together,” back-up dancer Kameron Saunders added a local flair, shouting “Ni en pedo!” in Argentina.

The pop star's Argentine journey continues for two more nights before concluding in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, Brazil. It will mark as the end of the 2023 leg of the Eras Tour. So, swifties will have to embrace themselves for more Taylor Swift surprise songs.