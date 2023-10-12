Turns out, not all of Taylor Swift's songs made it to the Eras Tour film concert.

For context, the ‘Eras Tour' live shows typically run for approximately 3 hours and 15 minutes. However, the concert film adaptation is about 30 minutes shorter. Unfortunately, some performances were omitted, shocking fans in return. The Eras Tour film also cut Swift's costume change intervals and most of her fans' standing ovations.

On Wednesday night, fans who attended the premiere revealed which Taylor Swift's songs didn't make it to the Eras film.

Some of them are her lead singles, which are ‘cardigan' from Folklore and ‘Wildest Dreams' from 1989. Other live performances not included are ‘The Archer, ‘Long Live,' ‘no body, no crime' with HAIM, 'tis the damn season' and ‘seven' interlude. However, she did use Long Live as the end credit song.

Now, it's expected that some of Swift's surprise songs won't make it to the Eras Tour film. After all, her team recorded the concert at Los Angeles' So-Fi Stadium from August 3 to 5, 2023. For the premiere, she only included surprise songs from the acoustic sets on those nights. Those are “Our Song” from the August 4 show and “You're On Your Own Kid” performed the following evening.

Originally scheduled for a local time release at 6 p.m. on Friday, October 13, the film's opening has been moved a day earlier to Thursday, October 12, with preview screenings.

At present, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film might generate $100 million in domestic box office revenue, with an additional $50 million from international markets. This makes an overall projected $150 million weekend total.