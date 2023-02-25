Super Bowl 57 is a thing of the past now, especially with NFL teams already looking forward to free agency and the upcoming 2023 campaign. Clearly, however, several people still can’t get over and move on from Rihanna’s Halftime Show.

RiRi headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show early this February, which garnered plenty of praises and positive reactions from her fans and other athletes alike. Many saw it as a powerful statement, especially since Rihanna performed while being pregnant.

Unfortunately, not everyone was happy with her show. According to the latest reports, the Federal Communications Commission–the US agency that regulates television–has received plenty of complaints with regards to the performance, per TMZ.

A lot of people apparently took offense with the performance being overly sexualized, with some even comparing it to pornography.

The TMZ report noted one complaint from a viewer in Utah, noting that: “This year the halftime show was so indecent I had to turn off the TV because of the pornographic content.”

There have been a total of 103 complaints made about Super Bowl 57, and most of it pertained to Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

For what it’s worth, however, it’s far less than the complaints that Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s performance received during the 2020 Super Bowl. Similar to the comments about Rihanna’s performance, many said that they felt their children were exposed to a “porno” show over all the pole dancing, twerking, belly dancing and other suggestive gestures that the two made. The performance received over 1300 complaints, according to CNN.

Rihanna has yet to address the issue, but it’s doubtful RiRi will even be bothered by it. Besides, she has more important work to do as she prepares for the Oscars 2023.