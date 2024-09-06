Taylor Swift has arrived at Arrowhead Stadium! The Grammy-winning singer stunned in denim-on-denim with her signature red lip as she made her way inside. The NFL season opener tonight (Sept. 5), has the Kansas City Chiefs face the Baltimore Ravens at home.

The singer has been dating Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Chiefs, for a year, and while fans are tuned in to see a rematch of the intense playoff game last season, the cameras, and fans are laser-focused to see Swift's reactions to the game.

The romance between Swift and Kelce has plagued the internet with opinions from fans discussing Swift's camera time during the game. Both Swift and Kelce have addressed this last season and seem unbothered by the trolls.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” she told TIME during her Person of the Year profile. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.”

“I’m just there to support Travis,” she continued. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

Despite what the trolls might think, according to ESPN, Swift's appearances at games have spiked television views.

“Being in the weeds of it, I think in the beginning there was definitely a big Taylor Swift bump, especially I think the Chicago Bears-Chiefs game where she first showed up,” Omar Roja, social content host at ESPN told reporters last month and PEOPLE.

Roja explained that as the season progressed the viewership wasn't “as big” as the beginning but it increased eyeballs on the game as the NFL began “reaching fans that maybe [we] wouldn't have before.”

The Internet Reacts To Taylor Swift At The 2024 NFL Season Opener

Take a look below at some of the reactions and videos of Swift's attendance at the 2024 NFL season opener.