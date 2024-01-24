Taylor Swift tips a stadium worker at the Kansas City Chiefs game. She is currently dating tight end Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift is a “sweetie pie” according to a stadium worker at the Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY. Jerris Rainey, a worker at the stadium said that not only is Swift a sweetheart but she's a great tipper.

“She's a sweetie pie. Very down to Earth,” Rainey told local news outlet 7 News Buffalo on Monday, January 22. “I just wanted to just see her, and she stopped and she asked me if I worked at the stadium. I said yes, and she asked if she could give me a tip. And she gave me $100 and then she asked if I wanted to take a picture with her and I said yes.”

She is currently dating Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Chiefs and they have already been talking about their future.

“Taylor and Travis are doing really well,” the source says. “They try to spend as much time as they can together. Travis also makes it a point to make sure Taylor feels as comfortable as possible at his home. They have discussed their future as a couple and are excited at the idea of it.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Relationship Progresses

Earlier this month, a source told ET that their family is very happy for them.

“They love being together no matter what they’re doing and appreciate the little things in life. They try to lead as normal lives as possible as a couple and are enjoying the upswing and growth in their relationship. They believe that timing is everything and that this is their time,” the source said. “Their families are both on board and everyone on Travis’ side loves Taylor and vice versa. It’s a supportive dynamic all around. Their loved ones have never seen either of them so happy and hope and believe that it will continue.”

While the couple is excited about the future, they denied rumors that they would be getting married soon.

An insider told Page Six that, “Taylor and Travis discussed it and there is a plan.”

The source added: “They will get engaged on their one-year anniversary in July.”

However, they debunked the rumors.

“Travis and Taylor have no plans on getting engaged this summer,” a source told Us Weekly. “Things between them are going amazing, but they haven’t even been together for a year yet and still have so much to learn about each other.”