Bethenny Frankel has responded to Ed Kelce's comment calling her a “troll” after she spoke about Taylor Swift and his son's Travis Kelce's relationship. Frankel started the feud by saying, “When you get into real life and you get into kids and marriage and things like that — it’s not easy. Relationships take work,” Frankel said in an Instagram clip from earlier this month. “And it’s hard, because Taylor Swift is certainly a peacock. So there really, usually, can only be one peacock in a relationship.”
Ed did not take kindly of her comments and replied on Facebook and responded, “Who tf is this troll.”
Frankel responded to Ed's comments on Monday (Feb. 26) on the Just B podcast. “I do actually understand and admire a parent coming to their child’s defense, particularly when they’re asked about it,” Frankel explained. “I just wish he would’ve expressed an opinion versus just a verbal insult. As we teach our kids, it’s better to express ourselves than just criticize.”
She added: “Calling me a troll is amazing clickbait and yay for Travis Kelce’s dad.”
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Relationship So Far
Taylor and Travis have been dating since the summer and have had several milestones so far. The singer and athlete have expressed how much they care for one another in public. After the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl for the second time in a row, Swift stormed the field to hug and kiss Travis.
According to a clip from Inside the NFL, Kelce is heard saying, “Thank you for coming. Thank you for the support. Thank you for coming. Thank you for making it halfway across the world. You’re the best, baby.” He was referencing Swift's trip from Tokyo after her Eras Tour performance.
In separate interviews, the two have also acknowledged their support and admiration for one another.
“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she told TIME when named Person of the Year in 2023.
“The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone,” she added. “We’re just proud of each other.”