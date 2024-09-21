Taylor Swift's children's book biography is set to be updated to include her whirlwind romance with Travis Kelce.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed on TODAY that the book titled “Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography” will now include their love story.

“Read all about Taylor Swift’s journey from her childhood living on a Christmas tree farm, to her early days on Nashville’s Music Row and her rise as one of the biggest stars in pop music,” the synopsis reads.

The original book was published in May 2023, and since then, the singer has had a lot going on. She embarked on the second leg of her Eras tour as she went to South America and Europe this time around. The first leg of the tour is now the highest-grossing concert tour of all time as it reached the $1 billion mark.

After the first leg of the tour she released “The Eras Tour” film in October 2023 which grossed $261.6 million mark breaking box office records.

Prior to the start of her South American leg of the tour, she began dating Kelce. While the couple began fueling romance rumors in September 2023, Swift confirmed that the two did not do a “hard launch” of a first date at his NFL game and that they have been seeing one another prior to her attendance.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she told TIME back in December 2023. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

The new edition of Swift's book will have 22 additional pages and will be released on Nov. 15.

Is Travis Kelce Getting A Book?

Well, Swift won't be the only one with a book because Travis will also have one with Golden Books. Shortly before Swift's updated book was announced, Golden Books will also be creating a children's book about Travis and his older brother Jason Kelce who used to play for the Philadelphia Eagles.

“The Kelce Brothers: A Little Golden Book Biography” will let fans in on how the brother manager their relationship on and off the field. Swift is said to also make an appearance in the book along with some of their family members who have been insturmental in being supportive of the brother's career.

Jason and Travis' book is set to be released on Oct. 15.