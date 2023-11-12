A couple of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sweet moments during her second day at Argentina for The Eras tour.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce brought their sweet moments to the forefront during Swift's Argentina Eras tour.

Taking a break from her record-breaking tour, Swift reciprocated the support by attending Kansas City Chiefs NFL games to cheer for the team's tight-end. In fact, Swift even made multiple appearances at Arrowhead Stadium and joined the crowd at a MetLife Stadium game against the New York Jets.

Now, it's Kelce's turn to be in the audience as Swift showcases her talent. The two-time Super Bowl winner was spotted at her concert at Estadio River Plate Stadium after the postponement of her second Argentina show due to inclement weather.

But fans were quick to capture Swift and Kelce's heartwarming moments. Starting with the “olé olé olé Taylor,” featuring Papa Swift zooming in on Kelce hyping the crowd for Taylor.

🎥| Travis Kelce chanting "olé olé olé Taylor" with the crowdpic.twitter.com/7cbQmpYdhQ — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) November 12, 2023

Kelce made his mark on the setlist with a surprise appearance during the piano rendition of ‘End Game,' a moment that had previously gained attention on TikTok, celebrating Swift and Kelce's “biggest reputations.”

Joining the trend from Swifties in the crowd, Kelce held up a ‘We will stay' sign during ‘The Archer.'

📷| Travis Kelce holding the "We Will Stay" sign while @TaylorSwift13 sang "The Archer" pic.twitter.com/mh3i9luP8R — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) November 12, 2023

The day's second highlight came during Swift's last song, with a ‘Karma' lyric change as a nod to Kelce, leaving the football player blushing in reaction.

💬| @TaylorSwift13 during "Karma" performance "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs. Coming straight home to me" pic.twitter.com/4vVF0SgNST — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) November 12, 2023

The grand finale unfolded as Swift ran up to the football player after the show, sharing a supposed kiss and hug, marking one of their sweetest public moments to date.

With Swift and Kelce's heartwarming displays making us all feel giddy, fans are hopeful that America's current royal couple is on the path to being the End game.