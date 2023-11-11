Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen getting dinner in Argentina. The singer is performing overseas for her Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce took date night overseas. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end flew to Argentina to have dinner with Swift amid her Eras Tour, according to PEOPLE. A source saw the pair our and they “looked so cute on their low-key date night” and that “they also left holding hands.”

Kelce is currently in his bye week for the NFL, meaning that his team is not playing in games this week.

Swift started her overseas tour in Argentina. They hung out on Friday as well since her show was postponed due to weather.

“I love a rain show but I’m never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew,” Swift said adding that the show will be moved to Sunday.

Last week, Kelce played coy on whether he would be going to see Swift on her tour overseas. It was later revealed that they were rearranging their schedules in order to spend time together.

“Travis and Taylor are a very real couple, they actually spend a lot of one-on-one time together and have developed a very real connection,” a source told Us Weekly. “They have very detailed plans coming up on how to stay together while she’s on tour and he has games.”

On Travis' podcast, he co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce they introduced the possibility of Travis joining Swift on her Eras tour.

“Not really. I might just say f–k it and just go somewhere nice, I don't know,” Travis said when Jason asked if he were going to join Swift.

Travis hinted at a warm getaway: “My skin's getting real pale,” he teased, “so I gotta go somewhere sunny.”

“Somewhere south?” Jason quipped.

“Closer to the equator,” Travis added.

“South of the equator?” Jason asked, which made Travis break out into laughter.

Kelce made it known back in July that he was interested in dating Swift. He shot his shot at the pop star when he attempted to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it when she touched down in Kansas City for her Eras Tour.

Travis' next game will be on Nov. 20 against the Philadelphia Eagles which is the team his brother plays on.