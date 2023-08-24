Even if you can't relate to Olivia Rodrigo's music, she's like many of us who haven't attended Taylor Swift's “Eras” tour.

During a recent interview with the New York Times, Rodrigo was asked if she's seen Swift's “Eras” tour. “I haven't yet,” she said. “I'm going to Europe this week.”

Taylor Swift is an obvious inspiration of Rodrigo's — thematically, the two are very similar — but it appears the latter didn't have the time to go. It also doesn't help that the “Eras” tour won't be back in the United States until next year. Swift toured the United States from March through August, but she now heads to Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil before Europe next year.

In late 2024, Swift will return to the United States with shows in Miami, New Orleans, and Indianapolis.

Olivia Rodrigo has been hard at work on her second album, Guts. Her debut album, Sour, was a massive success. It peaked at number 1 on Billboard's 200 chart and took home the Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammys.

In early 2022, Rodrigo embarked on her first ever tour. The “Sour” tour consisted of 49 dates across two legs and visited a number of famous theaters including Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Now, she shifts her focus to Guts. Two singles have been released thus far, “Vampire” and “Bad Idea Right?”. “Vampire” was released on June 30 and topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart — giving Rodrigo her third number-one single in the United States. The full album will be released on September 8, and you can expect a support tour soon after.