Aside from the original tracks, Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) gifts fans with five brand new vault tracks that didn't quite make the cut of the 2014 release. Swifties couldn't help but connect the dots and decode the easter eggs, speculating if these songs had anything to do with her past relationship with Harry Styles.

Taylor herself never confirmed these theories. But her fans went full-on detective mode, analyzing every word of those vault track lyrics.

As we all hop on board with the now-billionaire pop sensation on her re-recording adventure, there's also a little extra treat waiting for us.

This time, in the form of some hidden 1989 (Taylor's Version) Easter eggs.

1989 (Taylor's Version) Easter Eggs

“Slut!” tackles the public scrutiny surrounding Taylor's love life and drops subtle hints about her connection with Harry Styles. Lines like “Everyone wants him, that was my crime” give you a pretty good idea.

Taylor shared that both “Slut!” and “Blank Space” playfully played with the ongoing discussions about her dating life during that time. She even had to choose between these two for her lead single in 2014. But as we all know, “Blank Space” ended up making an impact. The line alone “Darling I'm a nightmare, dressed like a daydream” was iconic enough.

Now—some of her original tracks like ‘Out of the Woods,' already hinted at relationship anxiety. Taking a listen to “Say Don't Go” will make you feel the same.

For context, Taylor's been in the spotlight since day one. That means people and the media have been all over her relationships. Over the years, she's been able to channel those feelings into her music. She even used the same line, “shot in the dark,” in “Getaway Car” from the reputation album. It's a nod to the whole media circus around her relationships, where they tried to turn it into a spectacle for the sake of clicks.

Even though Taylor's a billionaire now, she's surprisingly relatable in some ways. Take “Now That We Don't Talk” for instance. It's like a peek into her post-breakup thoughts about Harry Styles. Lines like “You grew your hair long/You got new icons” show that she's just like the rest of us—curious about what our exes are up to after the split.

And what's interesting is that even before her folklore era, Taylor was already dropping references to legends. In “Suburban Legends,” she reflects on a high-profile relationship and compares it to the surprise of revealing it to the “whole school.” Let's be real, nobody saw the Styles and Swift romance coming. At the time, One Direction and Taylor Swift had very different fan bases, and mixing them was a big deal for their public images.

But like most relationships in this formula, it didn't end on a good note. Aside from the whole snowplouw accident that left them with 20 stitches (remember that?), they both seem to have ended up with other people, and it looks like there might have been some sneaky business going on. In “Is It Over Now?” Taylor seems to know that Harry was hanging out with models who looked a lot like her. Lines like “Your new girl is my clone” practically spill the beans.

What's next after 1989 (Taylor's Version)?

These are just a few of 1989 (Taylor's Version) Easter eggs from when she was creating the original album. However, it was only after the reputation era that she began leaving hints about future projects. Of course, we can't really predict what Taylor Swift has in store for her career with this re-recorded album.

But, just like Swifties, we've got a “Blank Space” waiting to be filled with potential and more Easter eggs. So, who knows what surprises she might have in store for us?

1989 (Taylor's Version) is out now.