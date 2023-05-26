Taylor Swift is offering a bit of insight about her relationship and break up with Joe Alwyn. With the release of her special Midnights track, You’re Losing Me, many have speculated it was about the death of her long time relationship with the actor.

Earlier this week, Swift announced the exciting news. She was releasing two new editions of Midnights, her hugely successful album. This edition is called Til Dawn and includes the tracks You’re Losing Me and Hits Different. The former of which seems to imply Alwyn.

“For those of you going to the East Rutherford shows – we will have a new special edition CD available ONLY on site starting at 12:30pm ET on Friday! This CD will have a never before heard Midnights vault track called ‘You’re Losing Me’!” Swift announced.

As usual, Swift’s lyrics are emotional and full of references to her ex lover who ultimately goes unnamed. Some of the hardest lyrics to hear are that she may have wanted to get married to this person. These lyrics included: ”All I did was bleed as I tried to be the bravest soldier” and “I wouldn’t marry me either.”

As we know, Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift called it quits earlier this year after being together for six years. That’s definitely enough time for the 33 year old singer to consider marriage. Although the split was amicable, these lyrics show the emotion behind the break up. It wasn’t easy for her.

At the very end of the new song, she pleads with her lover: “Do something babe, say something babe.” Ouch.