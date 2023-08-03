Grab your Taylor Swift tickets while you can at a decent price. The pop star's tickets at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood are sold out but you might be in luck on the resale market. Prices are reportedly being sold a decreased rate than originally listed.

Taylor Swift will have a historic six-night run at the Inglewood stadium starting tomorrow (Aug. 3) and until Aug. 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9 before heading to Mexico City and then Europe.

For opening night at the SoFi Stadium the cheapest tickets in the 600 level are listed in the $391 to $450 range at the time of this writing on both Vivid Seats and StubHub. Granted, these tickets are in the upper levels of the arena and are considered “nosebleeds” but at least you have the opportunity to enjoy the show.

500-level tickets are suprisingly lower than Tuesday when they were falling into the $600 to $700 range. As of Wednesday night, the tickets at that level are less than $500 with the lowest at the time being in $435 for a pair of seats.

Now, in the 200-level range you'll be coughing over a pretty penny. Tickets are ranging between about $1,500 to a little over $2,000.

In the 100 levels, and on the floor, you can spend anywhere between $2,000 with the most expensive ticket priced at over $25,000.

However, if you decide to wait any longer you might be out of luck in seeing Taylor Swift. Prices will usually surge or drop significantly low which is unlikely to happen since she is one of the largest pop stars. Wait (or don't wait) at your own risk.