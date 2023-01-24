The TCU Horned Frogs are riding high following a massive takedown of the Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence last Saturday, 83-60. TCU basketball is aiming to sustain its form when it hosts the Oklahoma Sooners Wednesday night at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, though, the Horned Frogs might be without their top rebounder with big man Eddie Lampkin currently given a questionable label.

There is still optimism among TCU basketball fans that Lampkin will be able to give it a go, with Horned Frogs head coach Jamie Dixon not completely closing the door on his player’s availability against the Sooners.

“We’ll see how he’s doing this morning,” Dixon said about Lampkin’s status ahead of the meeting with Oklahoma, per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Lampkin is only averaging 7.7 points per game this season, but the 6-11 sophomore center plays a crucial role on defense for TCU basketball, particularly because of his work on the glass. He paces TCU basketball with 6.8 rebounds per game.

Lampkin left the Kansas game in the first half but was able to return and finish the contest with eight points to go with four rebounds. His injury was initially thought to be an Achilles tear but was later clarified as a high-ankle sprain.

The Horned Frogs were struggling in Big 12 play prior to their victory against the Jayhawks, with TCU basketball losing three of four games after winning their first two contests versus conference rivals.

If Lampkin ultimately misses the Oklahoma game, the next time he can play will be on Saturday against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on the road.