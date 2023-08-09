The TCU football team is coming off of a successful season that saw them get demolished by Georgia in the NCAA Football Title Game. Head Coach Sonny Dykes will need to replace stars including QB Max Duggan, now of the L.A. Chargers, and wide receiver Quentin Johnson among others.

Dykes opened up on the Horned Frogs' historic run last season recently. The bar has been set considerably lower for TCU this season in terms of the amount of wins expected among sports bettors.

Whether the ‘Frogs will make a big splash in the postseason again depends largely on how their top players are replaced. Recently, a new potential star player has emerged on the TCU roster — a 450-pound lineman from Dallas, Texas who has the potential to redefine how the offensive line position is played going forward, as evidenced by his incredible track record of crushing pancake blocks.

A Class of 2023 member, Brooks has the ability to engulf and toss opposing linemen like rag dolls, making him a viral sensation in recent days.

The TCU football freshman Brooks was ranked as the 92nd best prospect in the state of Texas last season and the 36th best player at his position nationally.

Nicknamed ‘Big Bubba,' he led Oak Cliff, Texas to back-to-back state titles in the Lone Star State.

I have recently discovered my new favorite athlete. His name is Brione “Big Bubba” Ramsey-Brooks. He’s a 6’5, 455 (!!) lb freshman OL for TCU. And he eats defenders for quite literally every meal. https://t.co/MXU8fVxNeM pic.twitter.com/DJihl1y3CS — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) August 8, 2023

His closest player comparison is Daniel Faalele, a 6-foot-8, 380-pound former Minnesota Golden Gopher who is now with the NFL's Baltimore Ravens. As TCU football prepares for the season, the hype train for ‘Big Bubba' is picking up steam with each passing day.

The latest TCU football depth chart doesn't list him as a starter just yet. His highlight reel suggests that could change sometime soon.