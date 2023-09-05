Deion Sanders has his Colorado football program making moves already as the Buffaloes — led by Deion’s son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way sensation Travis Hunter — leaped into the college football top 25 in the newest AP poll just days after upsetting No. 17 TCU, 45-42.

When the new AP poll came out on Tuesday, the Colorado football team was back in the top 25 for the first time since December 2020. The Buffaloes debuted on the 2023 rankings list at No. 22.

The entry into the poll comes after a major upset of TCU, last season’s national championship runners-up. In Deion Sanders’ first game as Colorado head coach, the squad with 85 new players from last year’s 1-11 team, hung with one of the powers in college football.

QB Shedeur Sanders threw for 510 yards and four touchdowns, while CB/WR Travis Hunter had 11 catches for 119 yards and an interception. TCU dropped out of the college football top 25 after the loss.

Elsewhere on the AP poll, Georgia and Michigan retained the Nos. 1 and 2 positions while Alabama moved up one slot to No. 3, and Florida State jumped four places to No. 4 after trouncing last week’s No. 5 team, LSU, which slid to No. 14.

Duke also made its debut in the AP poll right ahead of Colorado at No. 21 after beating Clemson, which dropped to No. 25.

After FSU, Ohio State, USC, Penn State, Washington, Tennessee, and Notre Dame make up the rest of the top 10, in order.

The next Colorado football game comes this Sunday as Deion Sanders and his crew make their 2023 home debut, welcoming Nebraska to town.