Kendre Miller, the TCU Horned frogs football running back who is dealing with a right knee injury, is a gametime decision for the National Championship game vs. the Georgia Bulldogs. Miller is “50-50” to play on Monday night and the Horned Frogs staff will evaluate him on the field during the pregame, TCU running backs coach Anthony Jones Jr. told ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

In addition, TCU football head coach Sonny Dykes said that Kendre Miller woke up sore yesterday but felt better on Saturday. The head coach remains “optimistic” that Miller will be able to suit up for the National Championship.

Miller suffered the knee injury during the Fiesta Bowl win over Michigan. He attempted to enter the game but was clearly hurting and ultimately did not return.

Backup halfback Emari Demercado handled the lead back duties the rest of the way, tallying a 150-yard day on the ground.

The TCU football team listed Miller as questionable- and it appears that he’s a true coin flip for the contest.

The former 3-star recruit enjoyed a standout season for TCU football, totaling 1399 rushing yards and 116 receiving yards along with 17 total touchdowns.

Kendre Miller’s strong season has earned him some consideration from NFL Draft scouts.

But all Miller- and the Horned Frogs- care about is if he’ll be available to help the team in their pursuit of a National Championship.

Dykes said that the next 24 hours will determine his availability.

TCU football fans will be waiting to hear updates on Kendre Miller with bated breath.