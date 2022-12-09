By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

On Thursday night, TCU quarterback Max Duggan joined an elite group. He was given the Davey O’Brien trophy, naming him college football’s best quarterback.

The best passer in all of college football! 🎯 TCU's Max Duggan threw for over 3,000 yards and scored 36 total TDs this season! pic.twitter.com/IMzRt7J0dp — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 9, 2022

Throughout this 2022 season, Max Duggan put together one of college football’s best campaigns. He finished the season throwing for 3,321 yards, 30 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. He added 404 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground on 112 carries.

Duggan is a four-year starter at TCU. Over his collegiate career, he has played 45 games for the Horned Frogs. He has thrown for 9,241 yards, 71 touchdowns, and just 24 interceptions during that time. Duggan has also been a prominent figure in the TCU ground game. He has totaled 1,837 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns on 463 carries throughout his career

Led by Max Duggan, TCU has put together its best season in recent history. Heading into bowl season, they have a 12-1 record and earned a trip to the Big 12 championship game.

This past week, Duggan and TCU fell in the Big 12 championship to Kansas State. Even in a loss, Duggan put on arguably his biggest showing of the season. He threw for 251 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He added 110 rushing yards on the ground and one touchdown on just 15 carries. In the loss, he proved to be one of the most resilient quarterbacks in the country.

Even with a loss in the Big 12 championship, Max Duggan and TCU earned a trip to the college football playoff. They were named the third seed. On New Years’ eve, they will take on the second-ranked Michigan Wolverines for a trip to the national championship.