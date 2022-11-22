Published November 22, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

TCU football head coach Sonny Dykes believes quarterback Max Duggan should be in the Heisman Trophy conversation, per Steven Johnson.

“Sonny Dykes says Max Duggan deserves to be a Heisman finalist and in New York for the ceremony. Says if you watch TCU play, you can’t help, but notice what he means to the team,” Johnson wrote on Twitter.

Max Duggan has emerged as a star for the Horned Frogs this season. The young QB has recorded over 2,800 passing yards to go along with 26 touchdowns and only 3 interceptions. He’s also led TCU football to an undefeated record and is on track to help them reach the College Football Playoff

TCU narrowly earned a victory over Baylor last weekend. Sonny Dykes and Max Duggan commented on the nail-biter after the game.

“Wow! What a ballgame,” Dykes said. “Gotta give Baylor a ton of credit, they played their tails off. Our guys just never quit, they just believe in each other… what a win.”

“You believe in these guys, you believe in the coaching staff to never blink,” Duggan said. “Love playing with these guys and you trust all of them.”

It will be interesting to see if Max Duggan receives the Heisman invite. There are plenty of qualified candidates, but Duggan’s effort speaks for itself. There is no question that TCU would not be where they are without him.

As for the Horned Frogs, they are looking to wrap up a terrific regular season and punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff.