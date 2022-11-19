Published November 19, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

TCU Football narrowly squeaked out a 29-28 victory in the final seconds over Baylor. It was an incredible game that featured no shortage of emotion. QB Max Duggan and head coach Sonny Dykes discussed the competitive win after the game, per FOX College Football on Twitter.

“Wow! What a ballgame,” Dykes said. “Gotta give Baylor a ton of credit, they played their tails off. Our guys just never quit, they just believe in each other… what a win.”

“Never a doubt,” Duggan said in reference to the final seconds of TCU football’s win. “You believe in these guys, you believe in the coaching staff to never blink. I think that is what you saw… I missed that throw, defense gets a huge stop, guys go make huge plays, O-Line, receivers, Griff (kicker Griffin Kell) makes a giant kick for us. Love playing with these guys and you trust all of them.”

TCU Football escaped by the skin of their teeth in the win. Kell’s last second kick ultimately sealed the deal for the Horned Frogs.

TCU BEATS THE BUZZER TO KEEP THEIR UNDEFEATED SEASON ALIVE!!! pic.twitter.com/m3Pc0WFrc2 — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 19, 2022

Duggan later commented on TCU football’s resiliency.

“The guys that have been here, the O-Line, just continuing to fight,” he said. “The old veteran guys… defense making huge stops, just continuing to fight, next man up play the next play.”

TCU Football is looking to wrap up their impressive 2022 season with a perfect record and reach the College Football Playoff. It has undeniably been a magical campaign for Max Duggan, Sonny Dykes, and the Horned Frogs.