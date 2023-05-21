TCU football’s ex-wide receiver Jordan Hudson is going to play for the SMU Mustangs. He has three years of remaining eligibility to use on his stint with the Mustangs.

In his last year with TCU football, Hudson helped the Horned Frogs in all 14 games he played. He totaled 174 yards in 14 catches. Add to that his elite end zone finishing acumen which gave him three touchdowns. Hudson was also their highest-rated signee in the class.

Jordan Hudson’s decision came after a huge loss in the 2023 national football championship. With TCU football, he endured a pounding from the Georgia football squad as the Bulldogs went on to win with a final score of 65-7. Hudson then decided to enter the transfer portal and leave the Horned frogs.

For what it’s worth, this was not the first time Hudson considered playing for SMU football. He had committed to the Mustangs out of high school. He would eventually rescind his commitment to join forces with Coach Sonny Dykes at TCU. With him in this decision was safety Chace Biddle, who also joined the Horned Frogs for the 2022 season. Chace is staying with Coach Dykes to get another shot at the national championship.

Hudson is one of the best wide receivers in this transfer class. This means that SMU football fans should be excited about the elite route running he can give to Coach Rhett Lashlee. Hudson was a top-1oo national recruit for the 2021 class. More than that, he was also the third-best available transfer portal prospect, per Sam Khan Jr. of The Athletic.