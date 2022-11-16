Published November 16, 2022

By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The SMU Mustangs will travel to New Orleans to take on the Tulane Green Wave in a Thursday night college football matchup at Yulman Stadium. Let’s continue our college football odds series and make our SMU-Tulane prediction and pick.

SMU has reached bowl eligibility with a 6-4 record, including a 4-2 conference record. SMU has been hot of late and enters play on a three-game winning streak. The Mustangs have navigated losing head coach Sonny Dykes to TCU with near perfection. New head coach Rhett Lashlee appears to have this program primed to continue its winning ways.

Tulane has enjoyed a ton of late-season hype, going 8-2 this year, including a 5-1 mark in American Athletic Conference play. Last time out, Tulane was bested by UCF for their first conference loss. The loss against the Knights also snapped a five-game winning streak for the Green Wave.

Here are the SMU-Tulane college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: SMU-Tulane Odds

SMU Mustangs: +3 (-105)

Tulane Green Wave: -3 (-115)

Over: 64.5 (-115)

Under: 64.5 (-105)

Why SMU Could Cover The Spread

Tanner Mordecai has been unbelievable for the Mustangs, completing 63.3 percent of his passes for 2,780 yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Mordecai has also rushed for two touchdowns. The Mustangs have totaled 30 touchdown passes, but Tulane has been solid against the pass, allowing just 14 touchdowns through the air. Tyler Lavine leads the team with 405 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Tre Siggers and TJ McDaniel rank second on the team with four rushing touchdowns each. SMU has totaled 1,605 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns as a team. Tulane has allowed 147.9 rushing yards per game, but just seven touchdowns. Rashee Rice has been dominant at receiver, leading the team with 1,167 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Jordan Kerley and Ben Redding are tied for second with four receiving touchdowns each. SMU has averaged an impressive 40.3 points and 486.4 yards of offense per game.

SMU’s defense has been gashed this season, allowing 32.6 points and 446.2 yards of offense to opponents. The Mustangs have totaled 24 sacks on the season, led by five from Nelson Paul. Nick Roberts leads the team with three interceptions, while Tulane has thrown just four all season.

Why Tulane Could Cover The Spread

Michael Pratt has completed 65.5 percent of his passes for 2,079 yards with 17 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Pratt tossed three touchdowns without an interception last game. The Green Wave have racked up 20 touchdown passes on the year and could look to attack a flimsy SMU secondary through the air. Deuce Watts leads the team with six receiving touchdowns, while Tyrick James is second with four touchdown catches. Tulane has totaled 32.7 points and 415.9 yards of offense per game.

On the ground, Tyjae Spears leads the team with 875 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. Pratt is second with six rushing touchdowns. The Green Wave have tallied 1,777 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns as a team this year. SMU’s defense has surrendered a ton of offense to their opponents this season, so the Green Wave should be able to move the ball effectively. Jha’Quan Jackson leads the team with 421 receiving yards, catching two touchdowns.

Tulane’s defense has been very solid, allowing 19.0 points and 323.4 yards of offense per game. In this one, Tulane will be tasked with shutting down a dominant SMU offense. Their 14 sacks as a team are clearly not enough to put fear in Mordecai, a veteran quarterback.

Final SMU-Tulane Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a high-scoring affair, but Tulane is highly motivated following a loss to UCF. With that in mind, we’re expecting the Green Wave to pick up a win and cover the spread, while also taking the over of 64.5 points.

Final SMU-Tulane Prediction & Pick: Tulane -3 (-115), over 64.5 (-115)