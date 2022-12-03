By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Sonny Dykes’ TCU squad lost a tight Big 12 Championship game in overtime by a score of 31-28, putting their College Football Playoff hopes on shakier ground with Selection Sunday looming. TCU’s playoff chances were a popular topic in the postgame press conference.

Dykes was asked for his thoughts on TCU football’s odds of making it. The head coach gave an honest answer, telling Bryan Fischer of Fox Sports that he’s “concerned” about TCU’s College Football Playoff chances.

“To go back to 2014, TCU has been through this… I’m concerned obviously, but I’ve got faith in the committee. I believe that we deserve to be in so I guess we’ll wait and see.”

Dykes is referring to the 2014 season, when TCU football won by 52 points during Championship week but dropped from no. 3 to no. 6 in the rankings.

While no one is expecting a one-loss team, especially one that came inches away from a Big 12 conference title, to drop below a two-loss team like Alabama, it also wouldn’t surprise anyone, either.

The College Football Playoff committee hasn’t exactly been excited about TCU, as they’ve made it clear that they’re not too impressed with the quality of their wins.

Through it all, the one thing TCU could hang their hat on was the fact that they remained undefeated. Well, that safety net went out the window when Kansas State kicker Ty Zentner nailed a 31-yard field goal to clinch the Big 12 title for the Wildcats.

So, it’s easy to see why Dykes is concerned.

And yet, he still has faith in the committee to put TCU into the College Football Playoff.

Time will tell if the committee rewards his faith.