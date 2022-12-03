By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

The TCU Horned Frogs are well on their way to locking up a spot in the College Football Playoffs. Ranked as the third team in the latest rankings, their undefeated record should guarantee their passage to the Final Four. However, there are some people that feel that if they lose their last game, their position is in grave danger.

However, the commissioner of the Big 12, Brett Yormark, believes that TCU has done enough to make it to the College Football Playoff, per Chris Vannini. Yormark said that the Horned Frogs’ body of work this season should be a good reason for them to win a spot, whether they win or lose their final game.

“You look at their strength of schedule and how they have played all year long. The best way to get in is to take care of business today. But I think they are in.”

TCU currently in the top four of the latest college football ranking, along with undefeated teams Georgia and Michigan. USC is in the fourth spot, but their spot is currently in jeopardy with their latest loss to Utah. With Ohio State and Alabama, two popular programs, in the bubble, a loss by the Horned Frogs could result in them losing their spot in the CFP.

The easiest way for TCU to make it to the College Football Playoffs is to finish this season with a win. That way, there’s no argument for them to not make it the playoffs because of their undefeated record. If they do lose, though… the chaos that the Selection Show will bring is going to be insane.