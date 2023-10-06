Team USA is looking to make its return to Olympic glory in 2024. Although the American team was unable to garner a medal at the recent FIBA World Cup, a series of high-profile commitments have the team looking poised for a run at Gold when the 2024 Olympics get underway from Paris.

However, not everyone is completely sold on the American team's chances next summer.

NBA insider Brian Windhorst of ESPN recently spoke on NBA Today about the subject and why Team USA should be wary despite their recent string of commitments.

“They will be a favorite, but our advantage in world basketball has been pretty much been eliminated,” said Windhorst. “Also, a commitment in October doesn't mean that you're going to be able to play in next July. That's not that any of these guys are going to back out, I just know that guys are banged up. A number of these players are older.”

Windhorst's comments occur on the heels of several NBA superstars including LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and others giving their verbal commitment to represent America during next summer's Olympic games.

However, as Brian Windhorst notes, each of these players will be either at or well over the age of 30 by that time rolls around, and the NBA's notoriously short offseason surely sounds more and more appealing as players advance in age.

Still, following the embarrassment at FIBA this summer, it makes sense why Team USA would want to rebound in epic fashion next summer.