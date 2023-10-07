Carmelo Anthony put together a historic career in the NBA during his time in the league, but in the international landscape, he also accomplished quite a bit with Team USA. Anthony represented his country on several different occasions, and ended up winning three gold medals with America during his time playing for them in the Olympics.

Now that Anthony is retired, he can focus his attention on watching basketball, or more specifically, watching his son Kiyan play basketball. Kiyan is a prospect who is generating attention for reasons beyond his ties to Carmelo, and that has led him to play for Team USA's junior squad. Given all that Carmelo accomplished with Team USA, he is relishing the opportunity to watch his son set out to accomplish the same goals that he did.

“To have the history I have with Team USA, it brings it back full circle… I’m a fan of a lot of these kids. It doesn’t get any better than this.” Carmelo Anthony on watching his son Kiyan play with the Team USA Junior National Team 🙌 (via @usabjnt) pic.twitter.com/YntONugcND — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 7, 2023

Kiyan is only 16 years old, so he still has a lot of work to do if he intends on finding his way to the NBA, but his future looks extremely bright, and playing for the junior Team USA squad certainly helps. Kiyan is already one of the most sought after prospects for the Class of 2025, and it seems like he is on track to find his way to the NBA sooner rather than later.

Of course, having your father as Carmelo Anthony certainly helps, but Kiyan isn't resting on the laurels of his father's accomplishments when it comes to blazing his own path. We have seen quite a few children of NBA legends work on finding their way to the league, and if all goes according to plan, Kiyan could be joining that list in the next few years.