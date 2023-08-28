Two up, two down for Team USA so far on their quest to reclaim the FIBA World Cup title after Spain took home gold back in 2019. Team USA has looked far and away the class of Group C so far, finishing with convincing wins over New Zealand and Greece. On Wednesday, they face Jordan, looking to close out a perfect start to the FIBA World Cup and to silence further any doubt lingering in the minds of US media and fans about the ceiling of this squad.

Team USA vs. Jordan: When and where?

On Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 4:30 a.m. EDT (1:30 a.m. PDT), Team USA will take on their final opponent in Group C of the FIBA World Cup. The Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia are co-hosting the 2023 edition of the tournament. Like the rest of their group-stage games, Team USA's game against Jordan will be in the Philippines.

Team USA vs. Jordan: How to watch?

Every Team USA group stage game is on ESPN2. The matchup against Greece can also be streamed on fuboTV without a cable subscription. You can also stream on the ESPN app, ESPN.com, and ESPN+.

Team USA roster

Paolo Banchero

Mikal Bridges

Jalen Brunson

Anthony Edwards

Tyrese Haliburton

Josh Hart

Brandon Ingram

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Cam Johnson

Walker Kessler

Bobby Portis

Austin Reaves

Storylines and Expectations

Team USA has locked up a spot in the second round after their win against Greece earlier today. And Jordan couldn't keep their tournament hopes alive, falling to 0-2 with a heartbreaking loss against New Zealand in overtime. However, they've also been one of the stories of the tournament so far, with leading man Rondae Hollis-Jefferson going on a one-man mission to carry the Jordanian team on his back. His heroics have even gone as far as to draw comparisons to Kobe Bryant.

RONDAE HOLLIS-JEFFERSON.

38 POINTS.

RONDAE HOLLIS-JEFFERSON.

38 POINTS.

AND-ONE THREE-POINTER TO SEND IT TO OVERTIME.

While Team Jordan hasn't been able to get it done so far, there's no doubt Hollis-Jefferson and the rest of his teammates will be motivated to try to bring home at least one win from the FIBA World Cup, especially against the top dogs in their group, Team USA. And they might be helped by the fact that Team USA's job in round one is done. No matter what, they will enter the round two group with a 1-0 record, thanks to their result over the winner of the New Zealand-Greece game carrying over into the standings for round two. Team USA may come out a little easier, with their foot off the gas, to stay as healthy and rested as possible for the next round.

However, it is equally as likely that they come out looking to make a statement to end their first round of play. Team Canada has emerged as the top rival to the United States in this tournament, following up their 30-point humiliation of France with a 55-point annihilation of Lebanon. And with the weight of 2019's failure on the minds of Team USA, they won't want to take any plays off.

Jalen Brunson, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Anthony Edwards have led an effective US starting lineup so far, but it's been the depth and bench team that has provided the biggest sparks for Team USA. Paulo Banchero, Tyrese Haliburton, and Austin Reaves continued their excellent play against Greece. And against a top-heavy team in Jordan, they're likely to feast again on Wednesday morning.