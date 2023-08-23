The FIBA Basketball Men's World Cup is just around the corner, and Team USA is out for revenge after missing their opportunity to three-peat as world champions back in 2019. They've looked good in their scrimmages, with some of the brightest young stars in the league taking the spotlight. Here's everything you need to know about the FIBA Basketball World Cup and how to watch it.

FIBA Basketball World Cup: How to watch

ESPN will be the carrier for the 2023 FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup in the United States. All games will be available to stream live via an ESPN+ subscription. To watch the U.S. team specifically, ESPN2 will carry the first three group-stage games on Aug. 26, 28, and 30. Get ready to wake up early, though. If the Women's World Cup times weren't hard enough to plan your sleeping and sports-watching around, the FIBA World Cup will be played in similar time zones. The FIBA World Cup will also be available to stream via a fuboTV package.

FIBA Basketball World Cup: Format

Like the soccer events with the same name, the Basketball World Cup will begin with a 32-team group stage, split across eight groups. Each team will play the other three teams in their group before the top two teams in each group will advance to round two. Unlike the soccer tournament, the second round is also a group stage.

The top two teams in each group will merge with another group to form four groups of four. For example, the top two in groups A and B combine, the same with C and D, and so on. Each team will then play the two new teams in their group. The result from the first group stage game against their original group member will hold. Then, after the round two games are played, the top two teams in each round two group will advance to the quarterfinals. After that, it's March Madness-style single elimination for the title.

32 nations. Only 1 can be crowned champs 🏆 Are you ready world? 🔥#FIBAWC x #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/qLHHwHhVRI — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) April 29, 2023

FIBA Basketball World Cup: Schedule

The FIBA Basketball Men's World Cup will take place over the next month or so and lead almost straight into the 2023-24 NBA season. Round one (the first group stage) will take place from Aug. 25-30. Each team will play three games during that time. Then round two (the second group stage) will be from Aug. 31 – Sept. 4. After that, the final bracket and placement games for eliminated teams will be from Sept. 5-10. Catch Team USA as they begin their quest to reclaim the World Championship crown on August 26 in Group C!