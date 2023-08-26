Team USA opened up their action in the 2023 FIBA World Cup by cruising past New Zealand with a 99-72 victory, and two guys who led the way in this win were Anthony Edwards and Austin Reaves. Edwards and Reaves have both shined for America to this point, and they shared an awesome moment together after this win over New Zealand.

Edwards has been USA's offensive leader so far, and he chipped in an efficient 14 points while hauling in seven rebounds in this win. Reaves has been an offensive spark plug off the bench for America, and he dropped 12 points and six assists behind Edwards to help them easily dispatch New Zealand. The pair have clearly become fast friends during their time shared together, leading to a hilarious moment between them after the game.

“Austin, you’re him!” This postgame moment between Austin Reaves and Anthony Edwards is too funny 🤣 (via @usabasketball)pic.twitter.com/w1JU3p5EIr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 26, 2023

In his typically colorful way, Edwards shouts out Reaves in this clip, while also seemingly poking fun at how much love he was receiving from the Philippine fans throughout the game. Reaves may not be a superstar, but given how many Philippine basketball fans are Los Angeles Lakers fans, it's safe to say that he is the most popular player on Team USA currently.

Anthony Edwards and Austin Reaves have shown tons of chemistry when they have shared the backcourt for USA so far, and they will need that to continue if they intend on going on and winning this tournament. Beating New Zealand was expected, and Team USA did their job today, but it will be worth watching this duo more closely throughout the tournament to see if their chemistry can continue leading to wins.