The new trailer for the upcoming Peacock series Ted by Seth MacFarlane has the adorbale bear getting high for the first time.

The new trailer for Ted that will be streaming on Peacock just dropped.

The new Seth MacFarlane series is a prequel to the film series, according to Deadline. The plot is based around an era in 1993 when Ted the bear (Seth MacFarlane) has faded from the limelight and he's living back home with his best friend, 116-year-old John Bennet (Max Burkholder). Additionally, John's parents, Susan and Matty (Alanna Ubach and Scott Grimes) and cousin Blaire (Giorgia Whigham), live there, too.

New Ted series will stream on Peacock

The new trailer features MacFarlane introducing us to the series by saying, “Hi everyone. Seth MacFarlane here, and I'm thrilled to share the trailer for our new Peacock original series, Ted.”

The creator continues by saying, “Telling the story of Ted and John's early days.”

At this point, we get a glimpse of the show.

John and the bear are in a bunk bed, and Ted asks, “Hey Johnnie, how bad is school gonna suck?”

John answers back, “You're not gonna like it.”

The bear replies, “How bad?” And John says, “Well, it's like getting your nuts smashed together so hard they become just one nut.”

“Holy shit,” Ted replies.

From there, you get a good indication of all the antics and tone of the show. It has scenes from school, home life, and much more.

Through it all, you can tell the teddy bear is a bad influence and a good friend.

And yes, the bear gets high for the first time in the preview.

Ted will be streaming on Peacock on January 11.