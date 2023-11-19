Ted returns to the screen, the TV screen, in the first trailer for his new Peacock series following the teddy bear in his younger days.

It has been a little while since audiences got to see the kind of trouble Ted got into in his two big screen outings, but the foul-mouthed teddy bear is back to his old ways in the first teaser for his new Peacock series.

The first teaser for Ted reintroduced the teddy bear, voiced by series creator Seth MacFarlane, writing a fourth-wall breaking letter to his future-self from the year 1993, via Cartoon Brew. It humorously juxtaposes the hopeful, bright-eyed Ted of 1993 to the more laid-back, somewhat-cynical Ted of 2023 reading the letter from his past self.

Ted will serve as a prequel following the younger teddy bear and his best friend, John Bennett, when the latter was 16-year-old growing up in Framingham, Massachusetts. The series sees Ted forced to return to Framingham after his “15-minutes of fame” to try and find a new direction for his life. Audiences will also get to see the influence Ted has on the younger John Bennett that would turn him into the slacker audiences met at the start of the 2012 hit comedy film.

“It takes place in the nineties but is based on the timeless truth that being sixteen sucks,” Peacock said in a press release for the series. “The only thing that makes it tolerable is going through it with a friend, even if that friend is a has-been magical teddy bear with a foul mouth and a proclivity for drug use.”

As with Family Guy and American Dad!, MacFarlane will serve as a writer and showrunner for Ted along with directing all six episodes and voicing the foul-mouthed teddy bear. Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis, and Amanda Seyfried, however, are not expected to appear in the prequel series and will instead feature Max Burkholder as a young John Bennett.

Ted is scheduled to premiere on Peacock on January 11, 2024.