Ted Lasso Season 3 is seemingly the end of the popular Apple TV+ series led by Jason Sudeikis, but a recent tweet from Apple and comments from Coach Beard actor Brendan Hunt have fans wondering if we could see more from the series in some facet.

On June 6, Apple TV's Twitter account shared a picture of Coach Beard (Hunt), Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), and Nate (Nick Mohammed) in a locker room. The caption read: “Smells like potential,” which had fans wondering if they were teasing a spinoff show revolving around this trio.

Last week, Hunt participated in an “Ask Me Anything” Q&A on Reddit. One user asked if he could answer any questions about a Season 4 of Ted Lasso or spinoffs. Hunt said, “We don't know. We need a break and will take one presently. Nothing has been ruled out, everything is possible; but that includes the possibility that we're done. We won't know until we've sat with it for a while, decompressed, etc.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ted Lasso just aired its final episode of Season 3 on May 31. The series was created years after Sudeikis had portrayed the titular character for NBC Sports when promoting the Premier League coverage. It follows Ted, an American college football coach, who gets hired to coach an English soccer club. While that does not seem like a recipe for success, he finds a way to lead the team through the power of positivity. The show also starred Brendan Hunt — who was a co-creator — Hannah Waddinham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Juno Temple, and created a star in Brett Goldstein.

Ted Lasso Season 3 is streaming on Apple TV+.