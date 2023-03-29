Julio just revived his love for trading cards, which had been on hiatus since 1999. Using his degree in Journalism and an unbridled passion to learn how the card industry works, he churns out the latest news and opinion pieces about the hobby. He also possesses a treasure trove of knowledge on all things comics.

Much like what The Mandalorian has been doing in its third season and Succession with its fourth recently, Ted Lasso has been giving fans of the series a very good reason to stay tuned. Just last week, the ending teased a potential return of Roy Kent to the field. Whether he does or doesn’t in the coming episodes, there are still a lot of developments to keep an eye on in the most recent installment. We take a look at this Ted Lasso season 3 episode 3 ending explained to know what happened.

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 3 ending explained

In this Ted Lasso season 3 episode 3 recap, we see Colin Hughes leave Michael’s place after spending the night with his boyfriend. Over at the training ground, Ted joins Roy and Coach Beard to discuss the team’s starting lineup with Zava now onboard. This new development forces the coaching staff to move Colin to the bench and Dani to play the midfield. As the discussion goes on, Leslie arrives and invites the guys to join Zava’s unveiling as part of AFC Richmond. Meanwhile, the other players are excited to meet their new teammate as most of the guys idolize Zava. However, Jamie is the lone exception as he seems unhappy with the arrival of the star.

During the press conference, Zava fails to appear after Rebecca and the others spend hours waiting for him. After some time, Rebecca encounters the star inside her office and proceeds to introduce him to Leslie, Keeley, and Ted. He then meets the team and makes an impactful first impression using his Zen lessons and egocentric personality. As this is happening, Rebecca meets Tish, a psychic her mother suggested. While she plays along at first, the AFC Richmond owner gets hurt when Tish predicts she’ll have children. For their part, Keeley and Shandy work with the team as they’re about to do interviews about Richmond’s new star, leading to an awkward exchange between Keeley and Roy.

Jamie speaks to Ted and Coach Beard about Zava throwing the team’s balance out the window. Ted treasures him and asks him to give Zava some time to adjust. This leads to AFC Richmond preparing for their first game with Zava as they are about to host the Wolverhampton Wanderers. The team agrees to go with a game plan that revolves mostly around Zava. Before the game starts, Ted calls Henry, his son, to wish him the best for his football game. But as fate would have it, Ted discovers Jacob, his former marriage counselor, is dating his ex-wife, Michelle, when he answers the phone intended for Henry. This new revelation throws Ted out of his comfort zone right before the game.

As the game starts, Ted’s panic attack gets worse before subsiding after Zava gets a goal. This starts a series of wins for AFC Richmond, including their first victory against Manchester United. Soon enough, the team gets a streak of five wins out of the first six games they played.

For their part, Nate and Rupert aren’t happy at all with Richmond’s recent success as the media goes on to discredit Ted as the team’s manager. Rebecca begins to see how Tish’s prediction can come true while Ted speaks to Sharon about the predicament of his ex-wife dating their former marriage counselor. Also, the team rises up to third place in the league table with several points behind West Ham United and Manchester City. This leads Sam to have a party with the team at Ola’s, his restaurant. Colin takes Michael to the said party while Jamie isn’t too happy with Zava being the focal point of the team. The episode ends with Colin and Michael kissing in the alleyway as Trent Crimm sees them.

What just happened? A Ted Lasso season 3 episode 3 recap

Thanks to Zava’s arrival, AFC Richmond has become a powerhouse in their league table and is poised to make it far. The thing is, not everyone is happy with his arrival, as evidenced by Jamie during the party. With his teammate down in the gutter, Roy tries his best to cheer up Jamie, even going to the point of training him to become a better player than Zava. It remains to be seen how this agreement will bear fruit in the coming episodes of Ted Lasso.

Meanwhile, Tish’s prediction about Rebecca seemed to set up an eventual romance with Sam and the two starting a family one day. As this is happening, Ted confides to Sassy about his insecurities, especially after learning about who his ex-wife is dating. Also, Trent’s discovery of Colin’s sexuality can possibly be a big issue in the media, possibly leading to his return as a reporter in the future. Be sure to stay tuned to how all of these plot points will develop in Ted Lasso season 3.