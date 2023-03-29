Julio just revived his love for trading cards, which had been on hiatus since 1999. Using his degree in Journalism and an unbridled passion to learn how the card industry works, he churns out the latest news and opinion pieces about the hobby. He also possesses a treasure trove of knowledge on all things comics.

Last week’s installment ended with Bo-Katan Kryze’s admission of seeing a mythosaur doubted by the Armorer. The latest chapter, though, goes off to explore more of the covert and how the former regent of Mandalore fits inside of it. Along the way, we see more of Grogu and how his past figures in the overall story. We take a look at The Mandalorian season 3 episode 5 ending explained to learn what truly happened.

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 5 ending explained

In this week’s The Mandalorian season 3 episode 5 recap, we see Greef Karga learning of a pirate attack on Nevarro. This prompts the High Magistrate to communicate with Gorian Shard to call off his attack and leave the system right away or he will call the New Republic. The pirate doesn’t call Karga’s bluff and commences the attack from his ship.

Over in a New Republic base in another part of the galaxy, Captain Carson Teva receives a message from Greef Karga asking for help to drive the pirates away. Zeb Orrelios, one of the original crew members of the Ghost from Star Wars Rebels, comes over and wishes Teva luck as the latter decides to go to Coruscant to seek permission from his superiors to send forces to Nevarrro. As this is happening, Officer G68 comes in and offers her insight into the situation in the system. Teva leaves without securing New Republic permission and the forces he needs.

Back in Nevarro, Karga leads his people out in the open desert to escape Shard’s pirate forces. He assures them that help from the New Republic is on the way. Meanwhile, Teva is off on his own to seek Din Djarin and enlist his help to fight Shard’s pirates. Upon seeing Bo-Katan Kryze’s ship, Teva lands and approaches the Mandalorian covert on foot. It’s discovered that R5-D4 gave their location to Teva as the New Republic officer shows Din and the other Mandalorians Karga’s message. He leaves Din with the decision of whether to help the High Magistrate of Nevarro or not.

Now alone with the covert, Din convenes everyone as he tries to convince them to rescue Nevarro from the pirates. He manages to do so after mentioning that Karga offered him a piece of land where they can reside and be accepted once again. After his speech, Paz Vizla steps up and questions why they should fight for Karga. In the end, he throws out his support to Din and convinces everyone to fight for Nevarro.

Using Bo-Katan’s Gauntlet-class ship and Din’s N-1 Starfighter, the covert’s Mandalorian fighters fly off to Nevarro to liberate it from Gorian Shard and his pirates. They arrive to find the city run over by the pirates as the Mandalorians begin their attack with Din acting as the tip of their spear on his fighter and drawing Shard’s Corsair out of the way.

With the skies clear, Bo-Katan drops off the initial Mandalorian squad to clear the pirates within the city. She then proceeds to attack the Corsair while its snub fighters chase Din from a distance. As this is happening, the pirates start to engage the Mandalorians with Paz Vizla arriving to reinforce them. Also, the Armorer joins the fray to take out several pirates manning a heavy cannon. In the end, the Mandalorians defeat Gorian’s forces as Vane leaves his leader on his own.

As a last act of desperation, Gorian orders to open fire on the city itself. Din directs fire at his ship’s engine, causing it to crash before doing any harm. After the battle, Karga thanks the Mandalorians who helped liberate Nevarro from the pirates. In return for their help, Karga cedes a vast land for them to use. Meanwhile, the Armorer calls on Bo-Katan and speaks to her alone. She tells the former regent to remove her helmet, an act Bo-Katan initially questions. After doing so, the Armorer tells Bo-Katan that their people must be united again and the next age of Mandalore can come again after she saw the mythosaur. She then tasks Bo-Katan to unite them all once again.

After their conversation, the Armorer and Bo-Katan, with her helmet off, meet with the other members of the covert. The Armorer explains that she walks both worlds and she’s the only one who can bring the other Mandalorians back to them. She adds that it is time to take Mandalore back.

In space, Teva encounters a damaged Imperial ship floating out in the open. He inspects the Lambda-class craft and finds a New Republic crew dead inside. Teva later learns that Moff Gideon was the prisoner aboard the ship and it looks like he was extracted by an unknown party. He also finds a piece of Beskar inside the ship, leading him to suspect the involvement of Mandalorians in Gideon’s escape.

What just happened? The Mandalorian season 3 episode 5 recap

In The Mandalorian season 3 episode 5 recap, we see the pirates’ appearance in episode 1 playout in the latest installment of this Star Wars series. With the people of Nevarro and their homes on the line, Teva goes out of his way to seek New Republic assistance in saving them from Gorian Shard’s forces. Although he failed to secure support, Din Djarin and his fellow Mandalorians arrive to successfully defeat the pirates.

In return for their help, Karga fulfills his promise to Din to give him a place to call home in the first episode. Turns out, that promise has been expanded to accommodate the Armorer’s covert after saving Nevarro. In the final scene, we find out that Moff Gideon has escaped with traces of Beskar being found on the damaged ship. This can lead the New Republic to go up against the Mandalorians as a new Imperial threat is starting to rise in the galaxy. Stay tuned as the coming weeks will see these plot points play out in the current season of The Mandalorian on Disney Plus.