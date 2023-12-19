Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2 has some Shredder news to tease!

Those who watched all but the end credits of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem probably have the same question as someone holding a block of cheese who wants to make nachos — where's the Shredder?!

Well now Mutant Mayhem director Jeff Rowe is shedding some light on the whereabouts of the Ninja Turtles' arch nemesis (those of you still searching the kitchen cabinets for the other kind of shredder, I can't help you). Rowe told Empire magazine in an interview published Tuesday the rationale behind delaying any reveal or mention of Shredder until the mid-credits cameo, and what's next for his royal evilness in the Mutant Mayhem sequel.

“Shredder used to be the main villain before we pivoted away from that,” Rowe explained regarding the first film's development. “They saved Joker for The Dark Knight,” alluding to the post-credits tease of Joker in the blockbuster second installment in Christopher Nolan's trilogy of Batman films.

That's why the Mutant Mayhem creative team ultimately went with the Ice Cube-voiced Superfly as the villain of the first film in the new Ninja Turtles reboot. As for what's coming in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2, Rowe revealed, “The one thing I can say without spoiling anything is, [Shredder] needs to be 100 times scarier than Superfly – who is a credible villain, he’s dangerous, he’s strong, he seems like he could mess the Turtles up.”

Rowe continued that “Shredder needs to be that, just significantly more.”

Sounds like Shredder will pose more of a threat to the pizza-loving quartet of adolescent humanoid hybrids — Leonardo, Michaelangelo, Donatello and Raphael — than they've ever faced in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2. “It’ll be really interesting to see these fun-loving characters go up against something that maybe they can’t stop,” said Rowe.

These heroes in a half-shell may have their work cut out for them even more so than with Superfly, but Shredder sure is creating a lot of buzz for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2.